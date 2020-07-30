Karnataka: CET exams begin today after high court order

By ANI

SHIVAMOGGA (KARNATAKA): The Common Entrance Test (CET) commenced across Karnataka on Thursday after the Karnataka High Court order. The exams will be held on July 30 and July 31.

The government decided to go ahead with conducting the examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after the exams were already postponed once before due to the pandemic.

The exams were earlier slated to be held in late April of this year.

The Karnataka CET examinations are conducted by the government every year. Students take the exam to gain entry into various professional courses such as engineering, technological studies, agricultural studies, veterinary studies, etc.

Students were administered a body temperature check upon their arrival at test centres and were given sanitisers to disinfect their hands.

Karnataka currently has 67,456 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.