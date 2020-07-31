20 deaths in 4 days worries Hassan officials

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A total of 20 people have succumbed to coronavirus in the district in the last four days, much to the shock and dismay of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish held an emergency meeting with senior physicians and surgeons, seeking suggestions on how to bring down the mortality rate.

They also reviewed the health status of patients admitted to the designated Covid hospital and CCCs in the district. Experts suggested changing the line of treatment to reduce the number of deaths, and the DC asked health department officials to ascertain the exact cause for the recent deaths.

He also requested the district surgeon to stock up on essential drugs. “The district task force should visit private hospitals and take stock ofthe situation,” he said, adding that action will be taken against those hospitals overcharging patients.