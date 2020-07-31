STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 6,128, Karnataka’s daily Covid caseload at a new high

Thursday. The city also crossed the 1000-mark in its death toll by recording 22 fatalities on Thursday, the toll standing at 1,009.

An autodriver sells masks on his vehicle to make some extra money | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After consecutively recording over 5,000 cases daily over the last seven days, Karnataka on Thursday broke all records with a single-day addition of 6,128 cases, taking the State’s tally up to 1,18,632.

After recording its first Covid-19 case on March 8, the State has taken just 144 days to reach 1.18 lakh cases, with the total active cases (those currently under treatment) being 69,700 — the second highest after Maharashtra in the country.

The State recorded an addition of 83 to its death toll, taking the total to 2,230. Of these, five died at their residences and seven were brought dead, while the rest died in hospitals and medical facilities they were admitted to. And 620 patients are in the ICU, of whom 337 are from Bengaluru.Bengaluru consistently has been the highest contributor -- adding 2,233 positive cases in a single day on

Thursday. The city also crossed the 1000-mark in its death toll by recording 22 fatalities on Thursday, the toll standing at 1,009.

With such an upward surge in the number of cases, the State’s test positivity rate (percentage of those testing positive to the total number of tests conducted) has been consistently rising over the last 30 days from about 3 per cent to 9.02 per cent on Thursday.

Mysuru recorded the second highest daily addition with 430 cases, followed by Ballari 343, Udupi  248 and Bengaluru Rural with 224.

But there is a silver lining — the State’s recovery and the mortality rates are both showing improvement. The recovery rate has been steadily improving from 35.82 per cent on July 21 to 39.36 per cent on Thursday with a record 3,793 patients discharged, while the mortality rate has been consistently falling from over 2 per cent on July 16 to 1.87 per cent on Thursday.

