Belagavi doctor turns messiah for the poor

BELAGAVI: At a time when Covid-19 is causing panic and anxiety, this Athani doctor is like a messiah for the poor patients — he is available round-the-clock. According to the records of the All India

Medical Association, there are 66 doctors practising in Athani. But most of them closed their hospitals during the lockdown period and did not open later too and people are finding it very difficult to get treatment.

During this situation, Dr Mallikarjun Hanji (67) of Bhagirathi Hospital is keeping his hospital doors open all the time. He has made arrangements to maintain social distancing at the hospital and follows all guidelines of the government during consultations. He would give a patient ear to the Covid-19 patients, give them a pep talk before sending them to the district hospital.

Dr Mallikarjun Hanji did his MBBS course in JNMC College in Belagavi. He started practising from 1980 and has been serving since the last 40 years.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Hanji remembers his father’s teaching of ethics and principles. “Never look at the time and the person’s identity while helping a needy person, that is the true worship of God, is what my father said when I was young. Thus, my father is the inspiration for my service,” he said.

Abdul Jabbar Chinchali, a social worker from Athani, said, “It would not be wrong to say that many patients were saved by Dr Hanji during the lockdown and later too when most of the hospitals were clsoed. We don’t find care and love in these trying times. But Dr Hanji treats his patients with love.”