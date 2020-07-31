STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dietitians to chart meal plan for Covid patients

The dietitians will assist the authorities in ensuring that healthy food is provided at hospitals, care centres, and even to those under home quarantine.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid patients will soon get to enjoy tasty and healthy fare crafted by dietitians. Following complaints of “sub-standard quality and tasteless” food in Covid facilities, the health department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to rope in dietitians to chart effective meal plans for Covid patients.

The dietitians will assist the authorities in ensuring that healthy food is provided at hospitals, care centres, and even to those under home quarantine.Idli, bisibele bath, ragi ganji, fruits, soups and protien biscuits are in the diet plan.The health department has noted that healthy and timely food is all that a patient needs in most cases. “So not just medicines and good environment, we are also working on roping in dietitians to ensure healthy food is given to patients,” a department official said.

At the moment, BBMP is supplying food prepared by ISKCON. “Fixed set of food is prepared and supplied in bulk to the CCCs. This is irrespective of whether the person eats it or not. Since outside food and home cooked food is not being served, many are just compromising. Hence, to ensure that patients get nutritious food, dietitians will be roped in. At present a fixed diet plan is followed,” officers in-charge of CCCs said. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad also confirmed that dieticians will be roped in.
Rajendra Kumar Kataria, nodal officer, in-charge of CCCs, said he gets a daily report from all CCCs on what is lacking and what the patients needs. “Based on the suggestions by patients and doctors, changes are made. A dietitian will help in improving the health of patients.”

