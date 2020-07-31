STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fearing suspension after two murders in area under his watch, Karnataka cop kills himself

According to locals, the SI was upset after news of the two murders due to alleged negligence of the police spread on social media. He killed himself before a visit by senior officials.

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A police sub-inspector who was in charge of Channarayapatna rural police station allegedly hanged himself at his official quarters in Channarayapatna town on Friday morning.

Sources said Kiran Kumar, 34, was upset after two murder cases were reported in the last 24 hours in his limits. Kiran reportedly told colleagues an hour before the extreme step that he feared he would be suspended.  

According to locals, the SI was upset after news of the two murders due to alleged negligence of the police spread on social media. He killed himself before a visit by senior officials. IGP, southern range, and SP Srinivasagowda was planning to visit the town and the spots where the murders took place on Friday.

Kiran, a native of Lalanakere village in Arsikere taluk, was known for his rapport with local people. He was alone when the incident took place. His wife and children had gone to Lalanakere for the Varamahalakashmi festival on Thursday night. The body was shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

