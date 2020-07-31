First off the block, Karnataka holds meeting on NEP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Union government approved the National Education Policy (NEP),

the State government on Thursday held its first meeting with experts on its implementation.

Having decided to implement the policy in phases, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a meeting of the task force headed by retired IAS officer S V Ranganath.

With the ambition of giving Karnataka the recognition of being the first State in the country to implement the policy, Dr Ashwath Narayan held discussions on various perspectives in the NEP implementation. During the meeting, the experts decided to render a power-point presentation on the nitty-gritty on August 16. The task force was directed to furnish a detailed report by August 20.

The task force was constituted three months ago, soon after the Centre came out with a draft of the policy.

“The existing educational policy focuses primarily on academics. However, the NEP lays emphasis on the 360 degree development of a student. This policy is going to play a crucial role in shaping a new India,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said.