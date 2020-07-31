STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

First off the block, Karnataka holds meeting on NEP

A day after the Union government approved the National Education Policy (NEP), the State government on Thursday held its first meeting with experts on its implementation.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Union government approved the National Education Policy (NEP), 
the State government on Thursday held its first meeting with experts on its implementation.

Having decided to implement the policy in phases, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a meeting of the task force headed by retired IAS officer S V Ranganath.

With the ambition of giving Karnataka the recognition of being the first State in the country to implement the policy, Dr Ashwath Narayan held discussions on various perspectives in the NEP implementation. During the meeting, the experts decided to render a power-point presentation on the nitty-gritty on August 16. The task force was directed to furnish a detailed report by August 20.

The task force was constituted three months ago, soon after the Centre came out with a draft of the policy.
“The existing educational policy focuses primarily on academics. However, the NEP lays emphasis on the 360 degree development of a student. This policy is going to play a crucial role in shaping a new India,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Education Policy Ashwath Narayan Karnataka
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp