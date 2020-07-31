STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt to rope in MBBS students for Covid testing

The video conference included other discussions such as booth-level task force committees which are expected to be finalised within two to three days.

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will be roping in final year science students and MBBS students to meet the manpower requirement for Covid testing. Students who will be involved in Covid duties will be given grace marks in internals, said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar during a video conference with senior officials to review Covid preparedness in Bengaluru on Thursday. He added the government is now focusing on ramping up testing in the coming days.

The state government had decided to appoint 2,000 students, who took the post graduation exams on July 16, as senior resident doctors after their exams. The minister said that private hospitals which do not cooperate with the government in the fight against Covid will face strict action. Pointing out several instances of private hospitals charging excess money from patients and refusing treatment, he said that joint commissioners of all zones are empowered under the Disaster Management Act and KPME Act to take action against such hospitals. “The commissioner can seek assistance from the police department if needed,” he added.

The video conference included other discussions such as booth-level task force committees which are expected to be finalised within two to three days. Zonal in-charge officers will ensure testing targets are achieved as per the guidelines set and daily reports to be submitted to the in-charge officer.

