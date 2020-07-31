Karnataka unlocks a bit more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fitness freaks can look forward to resuming their regimen again from August 5, with the State Government allowing gymnasiums and yoga institutes to reopen under the Unlock 3.0 guidelines. However, this will be subject to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be announced by the State Health and Family Welfare ministry.

The guidelines, which will come into effect from August 1, were released on Thursday, a day after the Centre notified Unlock 3.0. As per the notification, lockdown in containment zones across the state has been extended till August 31.

Schools and educational institutes will continue to remain closed, but online classes will go on. Metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will also remain closed. The dates for their reopening may be decided separately by the Centre with the necessary SOPs. Independence Day celebrations across the state and ‘At Home’ functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols like wearing of masks, while ensuring all Covid-19 safety norms.

Containment zones restrictions

Lockdown in containment zones will remain imposed till August 31, only essential services allowed.

Containment zones will be demarcated by the BBMP / district authorities