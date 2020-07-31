STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

State govt writes to Centre seeking rice for migrants

Currently, 12 lakh workers are in the state and many have returned to their hometowns

Published: 31st July 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The State government had distributed foodgrains to 13.5 lakh people from April every month due to the lockdown and loss of jobs | express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has written to the Union government seeking rice and grains to be given to non-BPL and APL card holders, mainly migrants, till November. The State government has 28 lakh metric tonnes of rice in its godowns which is sufficient for two months.

“Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Gopaliah has written a letter to the authorities concerned at the Centre in this regard. They have orally given permission to supply rice and grains to migrant workers who were not given previously. But rice needs to be given every month. How can we ignore the people who were given free rice previously? We have to give them too.

No one should sleep hungry,” an official on the condition of anonymity said.The minister will write again seeking clarity on this.According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department officials, the State government had distributed 5kg rice and 1kg grains to 13.5 lakh people from April till date due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and loss of jobs.

Now, the number of migrants is estimated to be 12 lakh as many have returned to their hometowns. 
All these people do not have BPL or APL cards and were provided rice based on their Aadhaar card.
Speaking to TNIE, Minister Gopaliah said that at present, Karnataka and Rajasthan are the only two states to provide free food supplies to the migrants.

He said, “The State government distributes rice, grains  and other essentials to 1.27 crore families under the  Anna Bhagya scheme. All of them are APL and BPL card holders. While it is free for BPL card holders, it is given at a concessional rate to the APL card holders.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrants Karnataka
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp