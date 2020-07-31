State govt writes to Centre seeking rice for migrants

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has written to the Union government seeking rice and grains to be given to non-BPL and APL card holders, mainly migrants, till November. The State government has 28 lakh metric tonnes of rice in its godowns which is sufficient for two months.

“Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Gopaliah has written a letter to the authorities concerned at the Centre in this regard. They have orally given permission to supply rice and grains to migrant workers who were not given previously. But rice needs to be given every month. How can we ignore the people who were given free rice previously? We have to give them too.

No one should sleep hungry,” an official on the condition of anonymity said.The minister will write again seeking clarity on this.According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department officials, the State government had distributed 5kg rice and 1kg grains to 13.5 lakh people from April till date due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and loss of jobs.

Now, the number of migrants is estimated to be 12 lakh as many have returned to their hometowns.

All these people do not have BPL or APL cards and were provided rice based on their Aadhaar card.

Speaking to TNIE, Minister Gopaliah said that at present, Karnataka and Rajasthan are the only two states to provide free food supplies to the migrants.

He said, “The State government distributes rice, grains and other essentials to 1.27 crore families under the Anna Bhagya scheme. All of them are APL and BPL card holders. While it is free for BPL card holders, it is given at a concessional rate to the APL card holders.”