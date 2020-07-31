STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wake up, form panel of experts to monitor Covid care, HC tells state

The bench said that even 45 days after the SC’s order, and despite orders passed by this court too, the state has only partially complied.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said that the state government is “shedding crocodile tears”, and that it hopes it wakes up from its “deep slumber” to constitute a committee of experts, as per Supreme Court guidelines, to monitor treatment and facilities being provided to Covid patients at government and private hospitals.

A division bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice MI Arun heard several PILs related to Covid care, and commented on Karnataka’s positive cases multiplying daily by saying the state’s “machinery has broken down”. Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa argued that in the initial days of the pandemic, the state was in a better position compared to others, and that it is the influx of people from Maharashtra that has contributed to the spike.

Chinnappa said the state is taking all measures to curb the spread of the virus. He also said that a committee of doctors has been constituted at the state-level, but experts from other fields have not been included. If the court recommends this, stakeholders from other fields will be roped in, he said.

The bench said that even 45 days after the SC’s order, and despite orders passed by this court too, the state has only partially complied. It said eminent personalities and NGOs should be roped in to monitor hospitals too.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the HC’s orders, the state informed HC that it has issued directions to hospitals to update the government every six hours on number of Covid patients and availability of beds.

