STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Contingency plan projects 2 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka  

0.15 per cent of population in Bengaluru, 0.11 per cent in rest of state may be infected; State capital may see over 47,000 positives

Published: 01st June 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors attend to patients at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru

Doctors attend to patients at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, on Saturday | Shriram Bn

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government’s latest coronavirus contingency plan estimates that there could be 2 lakh corona patients in the state, which is much higher than the earlier projected figure of 87,196 cases. Resources will be mobilised as per these estimates, officials said. In Bengaluru, 0.15 per cent of the population will be infected, while in rest of the state, 0.11 per cent of the people will be carriers of the virus. In all, 0.14 per cent of the population in hotspots will have the infection, the contingency plan states.

Of them, 15% of positive cases will require hospitalisation and 5 per cent ICU admission in Bengaluru, hotspots and the rest of Karnataka. “The Department of Disaster Management has used the incidence of cases from four countries, which have comparable population connectivity, that are Italy, Iran, China and Spain. We chose to focus on these population centres, on the assumption that the introduction of COVID-19 was most likely to occur in international transportation hubs, and thus that these countries were most likely to be the focal points of initial COVID-19 transmission in the country,” the contingency plan reads.

“Based on the incidence of Covid-19 in Lombardi of Italy, where it was around 13,000 cases per ten million population, the projection matrix is formulated for our state. We have projected a little on the higher side for Bengaluru because of its population connectivity and density,” it adds. Bengaluru has the highest projection of coronavirus cases at 47,131 patients, followed by Mysuru at 13,172 patients and Belagavi with 12,587 cases. 

“Right now, we have only used 25 per cent of our existing capacity. We have to consider home quarantine and shifting of patients to private hospitals if the load on government hospitals increases. An entire hospital will not be reserved for Covid as there are other diseases to treat as well. But as cases rise, more beds will be dedicated for Covid patients and there will be a dedicated wing for it,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The contingency plan lists existing facilities that are ready, such as 20,000 beds available for positive cases, 528 fever clinics, 1,000 dedicated Covid hospitals, 10,27,821 N-95 masks supplied, 4,13,335 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) distributed and more. The escalation matrix to track down cases follows the order of fever clinics, quarantine centres, isolation centres and designated Covid hospitals. From fever clinics, a person without Covid symptoms will be sent home. Those with symptoms will be sent for swab collection and then to quarantine centres. If they test negative, they will be sent home and if positive, they will be sent to supervised isolation centres and then to a Covid hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Contingency plan Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp