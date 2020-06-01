STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Newbie ministers warm up to BJP workers

With the old guard said to be maintaining some ‘social distancing’ from them and the newbie ministers showing warmth, the loyal BJP workers seem to be cosying up to the latter.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the old guard said to be maintaining some ‘social distancing’ from them and the newbie ministers showing warmth, the loyal BJP workers seem to be cozying up to the latter. The new ministers are those who jumped ships from the Congress and the JDS barely months ago.

Sources in the BJP said that cadres are said to be disappointed with some seniors like Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, DyCMs Laxman Savadi and Dr C N Ashwathnarayana and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar for not appointing party workers as advisers or secretaries.

“At a time when the party workers were feeling neglected by our own leaders, the new ministers are calling cadres to give them responsibility and hear their woes,” said a party source who has earlier worked with MPs, ministers etc.

Considering that they have lost a considerable chunk of supporters and workers when they shifted parties, the newbies like Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar and Urban Development Department Minister Byrathi Basavaraj seem to be creating a new support base. “I am now part of BJP and it is my responsibility to respond to the requests of our workers and MLAs,” said Basavaraj.

All is well in BJP: DyCM
Mysuru: Dismissing Oppn leader Siddaramaiah’s claim that the BJP government in the state will collapse over infighting, DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “All is well in the party and none will cross the Lakshman Rekha. He said the government is safe and strong. He expressed displeasure over party MLAs holding separate meetings. The minor differences should have been discussed in the party forum, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP workers new minister
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp