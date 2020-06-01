Newbie ministers warm up to BJP workers

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the old guard said to be maintaining some ‘social distancing’ from them and the newbie ministers showing warmth, the loyal BJP workers seem to be cozying up to the latter. The new ministers are those who jumped ships from the Congress and the JDS barely months ago.

Sources in the BJP said that cadres are said to be disappointed with some seniors like Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, DyCMs Laxman Savadi and Dr C N Ashwathnarayana and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar for not appointing party workers as advisers or secretaries.

“At a time when the party workers were feeling neglected by our own leaders, the new ministers are calling cadres to give them responsibility and hear their woes,” said a party source who has earlier worked with MPs, ministers etc.

Considering that they have lost a considerable chunk of supporters and workers when they shifted parties, the newbies like Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar and Urban Development Department Minister Byrathi Basavaraj seem to be creating a new support base. “I am now part of BJP and it is my responsibility to respond to the requests of our workers and MLAs,” said Basavaraj.

All is well in BJP: DyCM

Mysuru: Dismissing Oppn leader Siddaramaiah’s claim that the BJP government in the state will collapse over infighting, DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “All is well in the party and none will cross the Lakshman Rekha. He said the government is safe and strong. He expressed displeasure over party MLAs holding separate meetings. The minor differences should have been discussed in the party forum, he added.