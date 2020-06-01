Officials in Belagavi take time to inform coronavirus positive villagers

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Three people in Belagavi taluk, who were released from institutional quarantine on Friday, tested positive for coronavirus the same evening. But officials, in a serious lapse of protocol, informed the infected people and their families only on Sunday morning. By then, the positive patients had gone around the village and met several people.

Now, there is a sense of fear among villagers of Agasage. Only on Friday, a KPCC member and his followers celebrated the release of these people from institutional quarantine by distributing sweets. Now villagers are angry that the political leader, instead of warning them about the dangers of coming in contact with these Maharashtra returnees, gathered a big crowd around them.

The politician and his followers too are in fear of getting infected, sources said. Tahsildar R K Kulkarni and other officials visited the villages and placed 19 people, who were released earlier and their primary contacts, under quarantine. Kulkarni said, “Nine people from Agasage village, who had returned from Mumbai, were quarantined at a government school in the village. Since COVID rules changed, all were released on Friday. But they were told to stay home.”