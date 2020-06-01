RTO to start issuing driving licences in orange and red zones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transport department has decided to restart issuing driving licences (DLs) and learner’s licences (LLs) from Monday (June 1) in orange and red zones, as per the Centre’s guidelines. The department had already been issuing licences in 16 districts which are listed as green zones. “Those who had booked slots earlier will get new ones. Offices will run only at 50% capacity, with precautionary measures in place,” said N Shivakumar, Transport Commissioner.