KSRTC may restrict passengers from Maharashtra

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has written to the state government seeking approval for interstate travel on June 8, following the same guidelines set by Karnataka with restrictions mainly to buses coming from Maharashtra. The corporation has stated that passengers from Maharashtra will have to be stamped and put on a 7-day institutional quarantine followed by another 7-day home quarantine.

Following the free movement guideline issued by the NHAI, other passengers coming from other states will also have to home quarantine themselves for seven days, the corporation suggested.

However, sources said that the state government is still consulting with other states before bringing its own guidelines. KSRTC managing director said, “We will have to look into inter-state travel which is also based on the decisions made and consent given from the receiving states,” he told TNIE.

On Tuesday onwards, KSRTC will operate intrastate buses from 5am to 9pm.

Trains leave B’luru with 1K passengers

A total of 1,088 passengers left in three trains from Bengaluru on Monday as part of the 200 specials launched across the country. The Bengaluru-Hubballi Janashatabdi Express left at 6am and reached Hubballi at 1.06 pm. The Danapur Sanghamitra Daily Express left KSR at 10 am. Yesvantpur-Shivamogga Janshatabdi departed at 5.30 pm.