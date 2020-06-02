Mandarins at VTU: DyCM likely to seek report

BELAGAVI: Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has taken cognizance of a report published in TNIE on the violation of KSCR rules in the extension of tenure of several officials of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) posted on deputation. Ashwath Narayan has decided to seek a report from VTU authorities in this regard.
Commenting on the continuation of the terms of several deputed officials beyond five years, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi told a section of the media here that he would bring it to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.AVTU Registrar A S Deshpande however said, the executive council of the university has consented to continue the term of officials who are on deputation.
