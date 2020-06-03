BDA Commissioner in charge of COVID-19 supervision in Mysuru transferred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a sudden spurt of transfers, the state government on Wednesday evening announced the transfer of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner Dr G C Prakash to Regional Commissioner Mysuru Division, with immediate effect.

He has also been appointed as the Special Officer for the supervision of COVID-19 prevention measures in Mysuru.

Dr H R Mahadev, who was appointed as Deputy Commissioner, Bidar, has appointed as BDA Commissioner instead of Prakash. Ramachandran R, Mission Director, National Health Mission and Directorate of Health, Bengaluru has been transfered and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bidar.

Dr Arundathi Chandrashekas, Missioner Director, National Urban Livelihood Mission, Bengaluru has been appointed as Mission Director, National Health Mission and Directorate of Health, with immediate effect.