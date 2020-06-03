Bullets go missing from police station, probe on

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after an FIR was registered over 50 live cartridges missing from T Narasipur police station in Mysuru, an investigation has begun in the case.

During an inspection by the District Armed Reserve (DAR) officials which was preparing an inventory of the arms and ammunition, it was found that of the total 2,500 live cartridges used in .303 rifles, 50 were missing from the police station.

Based on this, DAR officials submitted a report to SP C B Ryshyanth who directed officials to register an FIR. A complaint was registered by DySP Prabhakara Rao Shinde at T Narasipur police station.

Commenting on the development, Ryshyanth said it was a rare but serious case and probe has begun to get to the bottom of it. “Nobody has been named in the FIR and a probe has been initiated under the supervision of additional superintendent of police P V Sneha.

Generally, cartridges are in the custody of the police station’s writer while the SI and inspector are the custodians of all items in the police station,” he said.