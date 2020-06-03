STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dissidence to continue in Karnataka BJP, MLAs met and shared discontent: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah's comments comes amid talks of dissent within the BJP following recent meetings by a section of party legislators that set alarm bells ringing in the party.

Published: 03rd June 2020

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the dissidence within the ruling BJP in the state would continue as several legislators of the saffron party have met him and shared their "discontent".

Siddaramaiah's comments comes amid talks of dissent within the BJP following recent meetings by a section of party legislators that set alarm bells ringing in the party.

"It is true that there is dissidence within the BJP and it will continue.

We will not involve ourselves in anything related to it, if the government falls on its own, lets see then," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying to reporters in Koppal by his office in a release.

He also said, "several disgruntled BJP legislators have met me and have naturally shared their discontent, that's all.

" Ministerial aspirations of some senior MLAs and impending election to Rajaya Sabha and state legislative council is said to have triggered the politicking back within the BJP, as over a dozen party legislators, mostly from north Karnataka met at senior MLA Umesh Katti's city residence over food last Thursday.

Amid reports that several legislators during the meeting had expressed unhappiness over Yediyurappa's style of functioning and his son B Y Vijayendra's alleged interference in the administration, Siddaramaiah noted that people call Vijayendra "unconstitutional Chief Minister".

"People say Vijayendra is working as unconstitutional Chief Minister, we are not saying it.

Yediyurappa is CM only for name sake, it is Vijayendra who clears things," he alleged.

Rejecting any rift between him and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said they both share a good bonding.

It was said that Siddramaiah was opposed to Shivakumar's appointment as KPCC chief as it would loosen his grip over the party.

Opposing the state election commission's decision to postpone the gram panchayat polls, the former Chief Minister said the Congress would approach the court in this regard.

Last week, the commission had announced postponement of gram panchayat polls citing COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of 6025 gram panchayats, tenure of 5800 gram panchayats would end by June-August 2020.

Karnataka BJP Siddaramaiah
