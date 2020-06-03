HC: Bar Council must take action against advocates violating norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) would have to take action against advocates who violate the Standard Operating Procedure formulated for the limited functioning of courts from June 1.

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said during a hearing on Tuesday that some advocates had created trouble at Gate No.5 of the high court complex 9.30 am. “I don’t understand what they want to do by entering the premises at 9.30 am,” the Chief Justice said, adding that advocates in the districts were functioning in accordance with the SOP.

Some advocates tried to enter court premises on Monday without an appointment as mandated by the SOP, prompting the Chief Justice to say that courts would have to be closed if the SOP is not followed.

The Chief Justice also asked why the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru and the KSBC were unable to gather funds to help advocates clerks. The court will request 10 senior advocates to appear on video conference and constitute a committee to contribute funds for the welfare of advocate clerks.

Bench takes up PIL on burning of shanties

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Registrar General to lodge a PIL, and place it before the bench, on the incident wherein shanties of migrant workers were set on fire at the Sunday Bazaar Slum in Kacharakanahalli recently.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued this direction after receiving a letter from Advocate Vaishali Hegde, addressed to the Chief Justice on May 29, pointing out the plight of hundreds of workers who have become homeless. Referring to media reports on the burning of shanties in the last week of April when the migrant workers had gone to their home town in Kalaburagi, Hegde requested the court to send a clear signal to rowdy elements involved in the incident.

Court seeks details of medical facilities for labourers

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to explain whether medical arrangements have been made for construction workers and their families in case they contract Covid-19.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after hearing public interest litigations through video conference on issues arising due to Covid-19. Asking the petitioners to implead the Workers Welfare Board as respondent to the petition, it directed the board to explain whether all construction workers are registered.

