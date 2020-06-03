STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt asks commercial establishments to be their eyes

In a circular, signed by chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, issued late on Wednesday evening, the government asked citizens to realise their role and help in the welfare of society.

Published: 03rd June 2020 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 10:57 PM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has now requested people to be their eyes and informants, especially the commercial establishments.

In a circular, signed by chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, issued late on Wednesday evening, the government asked citizens to realise their role and help in the welfare of society. It asked all those working and owning commercial establishments to beware and check for the seal on the hands of people- for quarantine or even transit. 

The circular said: “All shops, hotels, factories, malls, religious places, hotels etc are required to check for the quarantine stamp on all their customers or visitors, before they enter the premises. They should not allow those with stamp to enter the premises before the quarantine period is over or the COVID-19 test reports are negative. They should immediately inform the police of the violations.”
 

