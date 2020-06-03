STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka prepared even if COVID-19 cases hit 10 lakh mark: Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar

Published: 03rd June 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Exuding confidence, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the health department in the state will be able to handle the situation even if the COVID-19 caseload reaches the 10 lakh mark in future. He also added that there is no possibility of the number of cases in the state reaching that figure. 

The minister was in Udupi to take stock of the situation as the district has topped the list with 410 cases in the state. The state’s COVID-19 cases reached 3,792 on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with officials, the minister said the taskforce committees formed in rural and urban areas will ensure that the escalation of COVID-19 cases in the state will be curbed. 

The minister also said that social stigma attached to COVID-19 has to be removed and practices like social distancing and usage of sanitizers will curb the spread of the disease. The minister further said that the spread of the virus will be tackled at the local level and technology will be used to monitor each COVID-19 patient and those who are in home quarantine.

Tele-ICU facilities in hospitals connected to a central specialist ICU at the state level would ensure that all critical COVID-19 patients get the same level of treatment, he said. Expert medical professionals led by a nodal officer from the IAS are part of the tele-ICU facility in the state, he said.

