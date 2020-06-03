STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kattis keep up lobbying, but Kore keeps cool

As lobbying for the Rajya Sabha ticket continued in the BJP, sitting MP Prabhakar Kore played down the tussle.

MLA Umesh Katti

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As lobbying for the Rajya Sabha ticket continued in the BJP, sitting MP Prabhakar Kore played down the tussle. There is nothing wrong in leaders aspiring to contest elections, as the final decision rests with the high command, said Kore. 

Eight-time MLA Umesh Katti and brother and former MP Ramesh Katti have set an ultimatum to the party, demanding the Rajya Sabha ticket for the latter. The seat will fall vacant with the completion of Kore’s term. Umesh Katti is insisting on a cabinet berth in Yediyurappa’s government.

Kore recently told the media in Belagavi, “Let Katti demand the ticket and I will also ask for it. The party will take a final call based on merit, and choose the one who is doing good work.’’ Kore said he was not responsible for Ramesh Katti being deprived the ticket for the Lok Sabha election from Chikkodi. “The party did not allot a ticket to me or Ramesh Katti, but finally fielded Annasaheb Jolle,” he said.

Rubbishing speculation that there would be a change of guard in the state, Kore said it was not possible for any leader to change the leadership, and BS Yediyurappa would continue as chief minister for the next three years.

