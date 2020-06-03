STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra returnees may be exempted from mandatory 7 days institutional quarantine: Sudhakar

The minister after holding meetings in Mangaluru and Udupi to take stock of COVID situation said that experts are of the opinion that home quarantine is more effective

Published: 03rd June 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, lockdown

After two months of lockdown, southern railways started its services on June 1. (Photo| EPS/ A Raja Chidambaram)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Medical education minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday hinted that the government may soon take a call on exempting people returning to state from high prevalence state of Maharashtra from mandatory institutional quarantine.

The returnees are likely to be sent directly for 14-days of home quarantine.

The minister after holding meetings in Mangaluru and Udupi to take stock of COVID situation said that experts are of the opinion that home quarantine is more effective in containing the spread of the virus than institutional quarantine. Also, the hostels and hotels can't be as quarantine facilities for long as normalcy has to return.

Further, he said people will be more alert if they are under home quarantine and chances of cross-contamination is also less at homes. To monitor those under home quarantine, the task force committees will be formed at every ward level in rural and urban areas. Technology will also be used for effective monitoring.

The public representatives suggested the minister to do away with the concept of containment zones and instead seal down houses of COVID patients and provide necessary supplies from the state which the minister said will be seriously considered.

Medical colleges warned for not starting COVID labs

Sudhakar took serious exception to four medical colleges in Dakshina Kannada not starting COVID testing lab and said they should do it at the earlier failing which action will be initiated against them.

He said Medical Council of India (MCI) has made mandatory for medical colleges to open COVID lab and warned of stalling their PG admissions if they do not fall obey the order. He also asked the four other medical colleges that have already started the labs to ramp up the number of tests and conduct at least 300-500 tests a day.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Sudhakar Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp