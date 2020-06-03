Violate quarantine, face FIR, warns CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed senior officers to camp at taluk centres to prevent further spread of the virus and to file FIRs against those violating home quarantine guidelines.

Reviewing the situation at districts in North Karnataka and Udupi that are reporting a high number of cases over the last few days after the influx migrant workers from Maharashtra, the chief minister emphasised the need to take urgent measures as the lockdown norms are going to be eased further from June 8.

Yediyurappa directed the officials to ensure an adequate supply of Covid-19 testing kits, police constables to guard those under home quarantine, activating Gram Panchayat-level task forces to monitor the situation and also to get daily reports from booth-level teams. During the meeting, deputy commissioners, chief executive officers and superintendents of police from Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Udupi, Yadgir, Raichur and Belagavi districts briefed the chief minister about the situation on the ground.

“All villages and wards in urban areas have vigilance committees, which have to be active and report if there is any violation of quarantine rules,” the CM said. Officers in border districts should ensure that people do not enter without following the guidelines issued by the state and under no circumstance bodies be allowed to enter the state, he said.

20K released without tests in Kalaburgi

Kalaburgi officials told the CM that over 20,000 people, especially those who came from Maharashtra, were released from quarantine centres without tests after they completed the 14-day quarantine.