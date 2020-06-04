STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

162 ship staff stuck in Essex, want to return

Close on the heels of Indian staffers of a ship stuck in a port in Italy, 162 Indians stranded for nearly three months inside a ship in Essex, UK, are pleading to return home.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Close on the heels of Indian staffers of a ship stuck in a port in Italy, 162 Indians stranded for nearly three months inside a ship in Essex, UK, are pleading to return home. Hailing from Goa, Kerala, New Delhi and Mumbai, they have been inside ‘MV Astoria’ at Tilbery port since March 9. The ship docked there after it began its journey from Mexico on February 11.

With UK faring badly in managing the Covid crisis, they are keen to leave its shores at the earliest. David Pereira, a security guard from Varca town in Goa, told The New Indian Express over phone, “On board, we are employed as receptionists, cooks, security and bartending staff. We have not been allowed to step off the ship. Our families are extremely distressed.” There is no clue when they would be repatriated home. “The ship owner (Cruise and Maritime Voyages) is trying to help us out.

There is no information and we require help. We are also worried about being in UK,” he said. Clifford, a Goan who works on the front desk, said, “We were told there were some problems from the Indian government side. It’s been months since I met my family in Marmagao,” he said. There is no problem regarding food or anything else, but we just want to go home, he added. Glenn Ebnett, social activist in Mumbai who is trying to help them, said, “There are 105 Goans, 33 Keralites, 20 from Mumbai and 4 from Delhi. They are being checked on a daily basis.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp