Be our eyes, ears: Govt to biz establishments

BENGALURU: The state government has requested people, especially commercial establishments, to be its eyes and ears. In a circular, signed by Chief Secretary TM VIjay Bhaskar, the government late on Wednesday evening said, “All shops, hotels, factories, malls, religious places, etc are required to check for the quarantine stamp on their customers or visitors before they enter the premises. Those with stamps should not be allowed to enter before the quarantine period is over or the report is negative. They should inform the police.”
