Belagavi resident partied too early, COVID-19 positive shock came later

Assuming that he was free of Covid19 after his release from the quarantine facility at Bidarewadi, Hukkeri taluk, the resident gathered all his friends and celebrated his release at home.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:44 AM

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After throwing a party to his friends to celebrate completing his quarantine period on his return from Mumbai, a 35-year-old resident of Belagavi district has shockingly tested positive for COVID-19.

He has been taken away to a COVID-designated hospital in Belagavi, while all his friends and contacts are being traced to be placed under quarantine.

Sources said that he was quarantined for just seven days after the government cut the quarantine period from 14 days to seven recently.

He was released before his COVID test results arrived, but at the time of his discharge, he was asymptomatic.

A large number of people are being released from quarantine centers even before their Covid19 test results are announced.

A person is allowed to go home if he completes the quarantine period and is asymptomatic.

At least 13-14 of his friends, who attended the party, are being traced by the Yamakanmardi police and herded into the quarantine facility.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy rushed to the village soon after it came to light that the positive patient had mingled with many in the village and had partied with his friends.

The officer has directed his officials to trace all the people who came in contact with him in the village.

Those who supplied food and liquor for the party hosted by him too are worried as they are likely to be quarantined.

TAGS
COVID-19 Belagavi
Coronavirus

