Cab, rickshaw drivers apply for Karnataka govt’s aid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly two lakh autorickshaw and cab drivers in the state have applied for the Rs 5,000 relief amount announced by the state government under the economic package to help those hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to transport department officials, 1,98,929 cab and autorickshaw drivers have applied for the relief amount. The process of depositing the money in their bank accounts has already started. It was part of Rs 1,610 crore relief package announced by the state government on May 6. Inititally, auto and cab drivers were finding it difficult to fill the online applications.

The integration of data between the Seva Sindhu portal, the transport department and the finance department to ensure that the relief amount gets transferred too had taken time. On Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed the officials concerned to ensure that there is no delay in disbursement of the relief amount.

He also directed transport department officers to coordinate with transport corporations in other states to re-start inter-state operations to different states, except Maharashtra. “People are still apprehensive about travelling by state transport corporation buses, there is a need to instill confidence in them and also ensure that the buses are sanitized properly,” he said.