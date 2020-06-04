STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC declines to club FIRs in Padarayanapura case

The JJ Nagar police had registered four FIRs under provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981. The complainants were police personnel.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC rejected interlocutory applications questioning the four FIRs filed in the Padarayanapura incident, filed by Wazeer Khan and others accused of assaulting police and health workers on the evening of April 19. The JJ Nagar police had registered four FIRs under provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981. The complainants were police personnel.

Justice PB Bajanthri rejected the applications, saying that in this case, factual aspects like the complaint and other events did not constitute a single transaction, which could be clubbed into a single FIR by showing one injured as complainant and others as witnesses. It is imperative for the State to register a separate FIR if the complainant discloses commission of a cognizable offence, the judge said.

The petitioners challenged the legality of registering multiple FIRs for the same offences alleged to have been committed by them. The police’s modus operandi was to register multiple FIRs and obtain custody of the applicants, they claimed. State Public Prosecutor V M Sheelavant argued that if two FIRs pertain to two different incidents, the second FIR was permissible, and the four crimes occurred in different spots in Padarayanapura.

Murder bid on MLA Sait: HC grants bail to four accused
The Karnataka HC has granted bail to four people who allegedly instigated a person to murder Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, representing Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru. Justice K S Mudagal granted bail to accused Noor Khan, Akram aka Don, Syed Muheeb and Abdullah Baig, all residents of Mysuru. The police had filed a chargesheet against the four along with four others under Sections 307, 109, 114, 201, 450, 120(B) read with Section 34 IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Padarayanapura case Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp