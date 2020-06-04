Karnataka HC declines to club FIRs in Padarayanapura case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC rejected interlocutory applications questioning the four FIRs filed in the Padarayanapura incident, filed by Wazeer Khan and others accused of assaulting police and health workers on the evening of April 19. The JJ Nagar police had registered four FIRs under provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981. The complainants were police personnel.

Justice PB Bajanthri rejected the applications, saying that in this case, factual aspects like the complaint and other events did not constitute a single transaction, which could be clubbed into a single FIR by showing one injured as complainant and others as witnesses. It is imperative for the State to register a separate FIR if the complainant discloses commission of a cognizable offence, the judge said.

The petitioners challenged the legality of registering multiple FIRs for the same offences alleged to have been committed by them. The police’s modus operandi was to register multiple FIRs and obtain custody of the applicants, they claimed. State Public Prosecutor V M Sheelavant argued that if two FIRs pertain to two different incidents, the second FIR was permissible, and the four crimes occurred in different spots in Padarayanapura.

Murder bid on MLA Sait: HC grants bail to four accused

The Karnataka HC has granted bail to four people who allegedly instigated a person to murder Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, representing Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru. Justice K S Mudagal granted bail to accused Noor Khan, Akram aka Don, Syed Muheeb and Abdullah Baig, all residents of Mysuru. The police had filed a chargesheet against the four along with four others under Sections 307, 109, 114, 201, 450, 120(B) read with Section 34 IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.