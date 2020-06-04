STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positive cases cross 4K-mark, woman dies

Karnataka hit the 4,000- mark on Wednesday as the number of Covid-positive cases recorded on a single day went up by 267, with one death.

BMTC introduces QR code-based payments for cashless travel on Wednesday, at Majestic Bus Stand | SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka hit the 4,000- mark on Wednesday as the number of Covid-positive cases recorded on a single day went up by 267, with one death. Of them, 250 were of those returning from other states. The total number of positive cases stood at 4,063.

The deceased, an 80-year-old woman, was a resident of Davanagere district and a contact of Patient 2415. She had developed symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness on May 28, and was brought dead to the designated Covid hospital on May 29. Her test results came later. Kalaburagi recorded the highest number of 105 cases. The district has 510 total positive cases.

All the new cases reported on Wednesday in the district were Maharashtra returnees. Udupi came second with 62 cases. Raichur recorded 35 new cases, all returnees from Maharashtra. Bengaluru Urban had 20 positives with eight returnees from Delhi, four each from Bihar and Maharashtra, two from Tamil Nadu and one from Rajasthan. One was a case of SARI from Visveswarapuram. Thirteen cases in Mandya and nine from Yadgir were all Maharastra returnees.

In Vijayapura, where six cases were reported, five were contacts in a containment zone, while one a Tamil Nadu returnee. Mysuru, Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada had two Maharashtra returnees each. Of the three cases in Ballari, two were contacts of previous patients, and one a SARI case. Bengaluru Rural had a Maharastra returnee, while Davanagere a Rajasthan returnee. Dharwad had one contact of a previous patient. The death toll stood at 53 with two non-Covid deaths.

BBMP, RWAs hold meeting
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials held a meeting with members of various resident welfare
associations (RWAs) via video conference on Wednesday. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said the
meeting was held to ensure home quarantine guidelines are adhered to across localities. 

