Ravi Pujari’s aide held in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The team probing the cases against gangster Ravi Pujari has arrested his close associate from Mangaluru. Ghulam from Mangaluru is the arrested person. Police said the investigations into the cases in which Pujari was involved had revealed that the latter was taking Ghulam’s help in extortions.



“Ghulam was produced before a court in Bengaluru and is taken into a 10-day police custody. He had played a key role in extorting money from industrialists, who received extortion calls from Pujari,” the police said.