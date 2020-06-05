12k kids allotted exam centres close to home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said he hopes to see SSLC board exams ‘incident-free’, across the state. As many as 12,674 students who requested an exam centre close to their native places, were given an alternative centre, he said.

Kumar said he inspected exam preparedness in 19 districts and do the same in the remaining ones in the coming week. Since SSLC exams this year will require coordination between the education, health, home and transport departments, the minister instructed officials to begin work right away to ensure that not a single child misses out on appearing for the exams in any part of the state.

Kumar directed district administrations to launch helpline numbers and publicise them for the benefit of students. He also asked them to set aside five buildings in each district as substitutes in case the already earmarked exam centres are declared containment zones at the last minute.

Ensuring good infrastructure and adequate natural lighting in every exam centre, declaring Section 144 around the exam centres, transport facilities for students in border districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir and Belagavi, sanitising the exam centres every day, were among the other instructions given by the minister.

Free bus rides

The education department will provide transport to students writing the SSLC exams which start on June 25. Children who travel on specified routes will be given free bus rides on showing their school ID cards or exam hall ticket, S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education minister said.

lecturers boycott science evaluation

Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association president A H Ninge Gowda A H said lecturers from outside Bengaluru stayed away from evaluation of PU-II answer scripts, which was to begin on Thursday. They will do so on Friday too. “With inadequate transport, lodging and food, how can we manage here?” he said. Only 20 per cent of evaluators are based in Bengaluru. “Marks must be uploaded on computers, lecturers will be compelled to share computers at the centre, thus creating room for the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

