Congress nominates senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha candidate from Karnataka

On Friday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi approved candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge as party candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections.
 

Published: 05th June 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

With just two weeks left for the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress names senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge as its candidate for ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. 

On Friday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi approved candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge as party candidate for Rajya Sabha elections.

It is important to note that the senior leader Kharge had lost the Lok Sabha election in 2019. 

Elections to the four Upper House seats in the state will be held on June 19, and June 9 is the last date to file nominations.

While the BJP is yet to decide on the candidates, some leaders are said to be keen on electing Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini as she was denied the Lok Sabha party ticket in 2019.

To win a Rajya Sabha seat, each candidate needs 45 votes.

(Inputs from ANI, ENS)

