STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DKS to click-start new innings with big digital event

Date not set yet; preparations on for event where he will take charge as KPCC chief

Published: 05th June 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The date might not be set but the groundwork is already being laid for the first of its kind, digitally-enabled, decentralised event for DK Shivakumar to take charge as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. At a cost of about Rs 10,000 per gram panchayat and ward-level event, the massive digital event is expected to cost a little over Rs 10 crore.

Much like the event itself, the cost too, Congress insiders say, is going to be decentralised with local leaders pitching in for the event instead of spending from the party fund. Shivakumar’s team is coordinating with 37 district divisions, 6,021 gram panchayats, 462 blocks and 5,007 wards in 281 municipalities and corporations across the State to facilitate the digital event.

“I want party workers from every nook and corner of the State to join me in taking a pledge for the party,” Shivakumar had told The New Indian Express during an interaction explaining his vision. Efforts are on to make arrangements for gatherings of some 100-150 party workers, set up digitally connected LED screens, identify and train one tech-savvy digital youth to connect from each panchayat and raise funds from local leaders to fund the event. In places where internet network is likely to be an issue, television sets will be set up so workers can witness Shivakumar taking charge as KPCC chief.

Huge screens are already set up outside the KPCC office in Bengaluru as trial run for the big event. According to a party insider in-charge of the event, even if a few wards are clubbed together, the massive digital event could cost anywhere between Rs 9 and Rs 10 crore. Shivakumar had first planned to hold the event on May 31 but had to cancel it owing to the Karnataka government’s decision to observe ‘Sunday curfews’.

The event was then scheduled to take place on June 7 but with the Ministry of Home Affairs extending its ban on political events till June 30 owing to Covid-19 lockdown, it was postponed indefinitely. Hoping that third time they will be lucky, Shivakumar --- despite there being no clarity on the date of the event -- has asked block presidents to prepare for the swearing-in ceremony. A mock-up trial run of the event connecting Shivakumar with Block Congress presidents via zoom conference is planned on June 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp