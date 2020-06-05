Elite research institutes welcome students back

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Institutes of higher learning in Karnataka have begun to open their doors again, albeit with restrictions and restructuring to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Indian Institute of Science has asked its 3,000 students to return to campus in phases starting June 8.

While all staff will reutrn, work hours have been reduced. Its protocol for resuming activities includes prohibition of entry of residents of red zone areas in the city and people from Maharashtra. On-campus businesses such as laundry services, salons, cycle shops are slowly getting back to normal.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) has been allowed to quarantine its staff and students on campus. However, the institute will phase the return of students, with the first batch to arrive by June 15. While in quarantine, they must clean their rooms for the safety of housekeeping staff.

Bangalore University will continue to hold online classes till June 30. Although all staff and students have been asked to return after that, BU too, will prohibit the entry of people from red zones in the city. Once regular classes resume, physical distancing will be in place.