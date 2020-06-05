STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers told to link Aadhaar, bank account

Agriculture minister BC Patil urged farmers, who have not linked their Aadhaar cards to their bank accounts, to do so at the earliest.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agriculture minister BC Patil urged farmers, who have not linked their Aadhaar cards to their bank accounts, to do so at the earliest. “This will enable them to get the financial assistance announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa,’’ he said. 

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Patil said that farmers were getting aid under various schemes and that the money is transferred online to their bank accounts.  Speaking on the CM’s recent announcement on the Rs 5,000 aid, he said, “Farmers who have linked their account have received the amount. Some farmers, who linked their account to the Airtel Payment Bank, found that the money has gone there and not to their savings bank account.

Airtel does not have any banking outlet. One has to go to the Airtel store to get the money. We will inform Airtel and take necessary action.”

Fake seed racket busted
Patil said that they had busted another fake seed racket. The agriculture department’s vigilance team seized maize and cotton seeds of inferior quality. The officials seized 100 kg of these seed packets from a company based in Andhra Pradesh. On May 30, officials had also raided a godown in Yadgir district and seized 34,595 quintals of fake cotton seeds. 

