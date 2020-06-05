STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka claims second coronavirus recovery with plasma therapy

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubbali claimed the first plasma therapy recovery in a COVID patient.

Published: 05th June 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka's second COVID-19 patient treated with plasma therapy has 'recovered' and shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Friday.

"A middle-aged patient admitted in the Victoria Hospital ICU due to infection (Covid) has recovered and released from the acute care unit. This is the second case of a plasma recovered patient who is currently placed in a general ward," tweeted Sriramulu.

The minister said the patient's health is improving and will be discharged as soon as possible.

Sriramulu congratulated the hospital staff for the successful treatment.

According to a doctor from the hospital, the middle-aged man is also a diabetic with poor sugar control.

"The patient received convalescent plasma on May 27, since then there is steady improvement in the patient's condition and was taken off high flow nasal oxygen on Tuesday and is at present on minimal oxygen, shifted to a ward," said the doctor.

He said the development is reassuring with regard to deploying plasma therapy in treating Covid.

