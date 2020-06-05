STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka helpless as Maharashtra cases continue to stream in

With a sudden surge in cases, especially of those coming from Maharashtra, the state government is feeling helpless and unable to cope with the influx.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials check travellers entering Shinoli in Belagavi district, near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, on Thursday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a sudden surge in cases, especially of those coming from Maharashtra, the state government is feeling helpless and unable to cope with the influx. Detailed analysis of cases shows that these are labour class and Maharashtra is not testing them before they leave, a senior health department official said. The worry is also those coming from Delhi and Tamil Nadu. 

Ragigudda slum in JP Nagar was sealed after two people with a travel history to Maharashtra tested positive. They had come in contact with many people, including children. In another case, a housekeeping staffer working with a bank in Malleswaram, was found positive. The department is finding it difficult to trace contact history. 

“Maharashtra is not testing because it does not want to show high numbers in its Covid-19 graph. Also, the PM has said that no traveller should be denied entry,” the official said. Most of these are labourers who are first asymptomatic, and later show signs. There have been cases of those in 7-day institutional quarantine being released before their tests results come in, and in case of a positive result, the department has to trace them, the official added.

According to health department records, there is a backlog of 11,000 samples to be tested. “The SOPs have been revised many times and now it is a pan-India issue. Karnataka is testing at multiple levels, but other states are not. There are also instances where Covid-negative certificates are fake. We cannot keep many people under institutional quarantine because of space constraint,” he said. Health officials are also worried as the virus strain is different in Maharashtra, compared to here, leading to more deaths there. “We are completely helpless now,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Karnataka Covid-19
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp