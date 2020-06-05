Karnataka High Court sends notice to centre over Aarogya Setu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre over a PIL challenging its guidelines for mandatory download of the Aarogya Setu app. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued the notice while hearing the PIL, which sought directions to the authorities under the Union government to not deny services to people who did not have the app. Petitioner Anivar A Aravind contended that the Railways has stated that it will be mandatory for passengers to download the app to avail train services from June 1.