Aakar Patel booked for ‘provocative’ post

The FIR was registered on Tuesday. However, police refused to divulge information on further course of action against the human rights activist.

Published: 06th June 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JC Nagar police booked Aakar Patel, former executive director of Amnesty International India, for allegedly making a “provocative” statement on social media “with intent to cause riot”. Referring to protests in the United States following the death of African-American George Floyd, Patel had tweeted last Sunday, “We need protests like these.

From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor. And women. World will notice. Protest is a craft.” The police registered a suo motu case against Patel, a resident of Benson Town. JC Nagar police inspector Nagaraj DR stated in his complaint that Patel’s post is “provocative in nature” and “instigates the public to go on protests”. 

Following the complaint, Patel was booked for making statements “conducing to public mischief”, provocation “with intent to cause riots and abetting commission of offence by public”. The FIR was registered on Tuesday. However, police refused to divulge information on further course of action against the human rights activist.

Amnesty International India executive director Avinash Kumar condemned the police action, saying it is another example of how the right to dissent “is being increasingly criminalised in the country.” “The Bengaluru police must stop abusing its authority and put an end to intimidation and harassment of Aakar Patel for exercising his constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression. Peaceful protests against the government are not a crime. Not agreeing with the policies of those in power does not make you a traitor either,” he said.

