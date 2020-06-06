Elderly won’t be prosecuted for going out: Centre tells HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that people above 65 years of age will not be prosecuted under the Disaster Management Act (DMA) if they come out of their homes for important work or duty.

They have been only “advised” to stay home as they are vulnerable to Covid-19, it said. Recording the submission of the government, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty disposed of a PIL filed by BN Jayadeva (68) of Sadashivanagar in the city, questioning the restrictions on the movement of the elderly.