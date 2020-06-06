STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ravi Pujari chargesheeted in two cases

The police have submitted chargesheet against gangster Ravi Pujari in two cases -- the Shabnam Developers shootout and double-murder case and an extortion case in Whitefield.

Gangster Ravi Pujari

Gangster Ravi Pujari (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have submitted chargesheet against gangster Ravi Pujari in two cases -- the Shabnam Developers shootout and double-murder case and an extortion case in Whitefield. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that chargesheets will be filed in other cases in which Pujari was involved after investigation.

Pujari, who was extradited from Senegal in February, is now cooling his heels at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The police are investigating nearly 100 cases registered against him across the state. In the shootout case in Tilak Nagar police station limits, Pujari’s henchmen had stormed into the office of Shabnam Developers and shot dead two staffers.

The investigation had revealed that Samiulla, proprietor of Shabnam Developers, had not paid heed to extortion and threat calls by Pujari. The Whitefield case is related to a builder, who was threatened by Pujari and was made to pay hafta (extortion money).

