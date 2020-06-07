92 per cent headmasters request reduced syllabi, no digi infra with many schools

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to a recent survey, 95 per cent of schools in Karnataka want to postpone exams this year. The survey was conducted by Dream a Dream, an NGO working closely with schools in the state. The survey has pointed out that schools fear that the students may not be able to clear board exams as most schools were still in the process of completing the syllabi or working on model preparations for the board exams when the schools had to be closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The School Readiness survey with the principals and heads of institutions of 853 educational institutions across 28 districts of Karnataka was undertaken to understand the impact of Covid-19 on the educational system of low-cost private schools, government-aided schools and government schools.

The survey observed major concerns when schools are reopened post lockdown and the support required by the schools. It has been around 60 days since schools closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While it is still unclear when the schools will re-open, this closure has impacted the educational system across the state and in the country.

Sharing insights from the survey, Sreehari Ravindranath, Associate Director of Research at the NGO said, “The survey, also showcased that these schools did not have any experience at handling online teaching interventions. In fact, most schools are unclear as how to proceed further and require support for digital learning and online pedagogical solutions.” About 92 per cent of the headmasters requested a reduced syllabi for the new academic year, owing to the loss of instructional time because of the lockdown. This request comes close on the heels of knowing that 97 per cent of the schools surveyed have little digital infrastructure to support the delivery of online classes.