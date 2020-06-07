App, web portal launched to tackle rain havoc

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State’s efforts to use technology to manage monsoon in Bengaluru received a boost on Saturday with the launch of mobile app ‘Bengaluru Megha Sandesha’ and web portal ‘Varunamitra.’

Developed by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the BBMP and IISc, the app and the web portal provide real-time data on rainfall, wind speed, atmospheric temperatures and safe roads to take. Speaking at the launch, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “So far, government officials would reach spots after flooding. Now we are working on a system to ensure there is no flooding, by being prepared.”

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said rain alerts will be received 48 hours in advance. Accurate data will be known at ward level, he added.