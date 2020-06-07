STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Langur walks into Karnataka hospital to get its wounds treated 

When the uncertain hospital staff tried to shoo away the primate, those outside decided to lend a helping hand. They asked the doctors and nurses for medicines and bandages to treat the langur.

Published: 07th June 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

langur

A man treats a langur in a private hospital in Dandeli town in Karnataka. (Photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a heartwarming incident, a wild langur allowed people to treat its wounds in a Karnataka town, a few days ago. The incident came to light after a viral video shot on June 5 showed an injured langur, standing at the entrance of a Dandeli hospital of Uttara Kannada district, seeking "treatment".  

When the uncertain hospital staff tried to shoo away the primate, those outside decided to lend a helping hand. They asked the doctors and nurses for medicines and bandages to treat the langur. To their surprise, the animal did not harm anyone and responded well to the treatment. 

One among the crowd applied ointment on the langur which had multiple injuries possibly by fighting with another langur. 

Dinesh Vyas, an eyewitness and owner of a cycle shop in Dandeli explained the incident to The New Indian Express. "It was around 1 pm when two langurs were seen near the hospital of which one had injury marks. The injured langur sat on the entrance door looking for some help. The injured primate did not take banana or any other food offered by the people who were gathered at the hospital. Then we realised that the primate may be in bad condition and is unable to eat anything due to injuries," Vyas said.

"A person asked dressing medicines from the hospital staff and went near the langur who did not seem to have any issues with humans coming close to him. The incident happened at Patil Nursing home on Friday afternoon when the local veterinary hospital had already closed. On Saturday, some youths tried to find the primate to feed it medicines and food, but they could not find it. But few langurs were found roaming in the town and their numbers have increased post lockdown may be due to lack of food," said another eyewitness to the incident.

Rahul Bavaji, a wildlife activist from Dandeli, pointed out that entry of wild animals such as deers and langurs is common to the town. "But the langur coming to the hospital was new. The particular langur is habituated to humans and seen in the market areas of the town. The video of langur at hospital has gone viral and several people have been inquiring about its health on phone and on the internet," he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Good samaritan Langur
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp