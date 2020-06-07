Non-Covid death creates panic in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The death of a 50-year-old resident of Kattanbhavi, Belagavi district, who had recently returned from Mumbai, has created panic among villagers. Though the deceased did not show any symptoms and had tested negative for Covid-19, the five other people who had arrived with him, tested positive on Tuesday. The 50-year-old had completed seven days of institutional quarantine. Two days later on June 4, he was rushed to the designated Covid hospital with complaints of vomiting and dysentery. He died on Saturday.