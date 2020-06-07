Temples gear up for reopening in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the state government and the district administration allowing places of worship to open, temples, mosques and churches are taking all precautions before the doors are thrown open on Monday. Authorities of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud and various other places of worship were busy making arrangements to ensure that devotees practise social distancing, wear masks and sanitise their hands.

The Chamundeshwari temple was sanitised. The temple’s chief priest, Dr Shashishekhar Dixit, said that the preparations were based on the guidelines of the government and the district administration. “Only 20 devotees will be allowed inside at a time. As of now, only darshan of the presiding deity is allowed and no special pujas will be held,” he said.

Meanwhile, temple authorities said senior citizens above 65 years of age and children below 10 years cannot enter. In Nanjangud, authorities of Srikanteshwara Temple conducted a health check-up of priests and staffers on Saturday. Taluk health officials screened over 250 staffers and priests associated with the temple.