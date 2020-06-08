STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

First case at NIMHANS, 100 quarantined  

She was brought in by the police from the Gurappanapalya containment zone. Though she did not show any symptoms, she was tested as she came from a high-risk zone.

Published: 08th June 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

NIMHANS

NIMHANS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While it has just been a week since the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences(NIMHANS) started its emergency services, the institute confirmed that it witnessed the first Covid-positive case on Sunday. 

A circular issued by Dr B N Gangadhar, Director, NIMHANS, stated, “A 34-year-old patient with mental illness requiring emergency medical care was brought to the hospital on Friday and was admitted for observation. However, she was tested positive, though she did not show any symptoms of Covid-19 and the patient was shifted to Victoria Hospital for treatment.”  Officials said that the woman was wandering about and was mentally ill.

She was brought in by the police from the Gurappanapalya containment zone. Though she did not show any symptoms, she was tested as she came from a high-risk zone. Her test result came positive on Saturday at 10.30 am and immediately, emergency services were shifted to the adjacent building. Her mother too was found and moved to Bowring Hospital.

Some NIMHANS officials said that nearly 100 people have been quarantined, including the doctors, nurses, other staff and admitted patients. “Many of them were quarantined on NIMHANS premises in separate blocks where there is space. The samples of those who were in close contact will be taken. However, the staff members were wearing PPEs,” said a professor.

The emergency building was sanitised and now, emergency care has been organised at the adjacent building, which is the centre of addiction. “We will continue the sanitisation procedure till Tuesday and after that, emergency services will be shifted back to the same block,” another professor said. Pratima Murthy, HoD, Psychiatry Department, said, “As some patients, who are mentally ill, too have to be quarantined, we are focusing more on them and counselling them not to worry.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka NIMHANS COVID 19 cases
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp